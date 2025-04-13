PM Shehbaz demands Iran to punish killers of Pakistanis

He directed Pakistan’s embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded the Iran government to immediately arrest the killers of Pakistanis and hand them down stringent punishment and reveal the reasons behind this barbaric act to the public.

In his condolence message on Sunday on the killing of eight Pakistanis in Mehrestan, Sistan province in Iran, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the dastardly act.

He prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

The prime minister said the menace of terrorism was devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism.

He said the Iranian government, after immediately arresting the accused, should mete out just punishment to them and bring before the public reasons for this cruel act.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact with the families of the deceased Pakistanis and Pakistan’s embassy in Iran for the safe return of their dead bodies.

Last Night, at least eight Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s troubled Sistan and Baluchestan province on Saturday.

As per the Iranian media, the incident occurred at a workshop situated in Mehrestan district near the Afghanistan border.

The area, located near the Iran-Pakistan border, has witnessed various similar incidents in recent years, including shootings, smuggling, and border clashes due to its strategic location.

Pakistani labourers usually work in vehicle repair and agriculture in Iran’s border region; however, the recent killings signal growing insecurity for foreign workers in the country’s eastern areas.

FOREIGN OFFICE REACTION

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, in a statement said it was in contact with Iranian authorities. “The Pakistani embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Zahedan are in constant communication with the relevant Iranian officials,” it added.

The spokesperson stated that details regarding the unfortunate shooting incident are being gathered.

The prime minister has directed the ministry of foreign affairs to contact the families of the victims and instructed the embassy in Iran to take necessary steps to bring back the bodies.

MOHSIN NAQVI CONDOLES

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also expressed sorrow over the killing of Pakistanis in Iran.

In his statement, he said, "My sympathies are with the bereaved families; we stand with them in this hour of grief."