Eight Pakistanis gunned down in Iran

The deceased were said to be from Punjab

MEHRESTAN (Dunya News) - At least eight Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s troubled Sistan and Baluchestan province on Saturday.

As per the Iranian media, the incident occurred at a workshop situated in Mehrestan district near the Afghanistan border.

Meanwhile, investigation has also been launched into the incident.

After completing legal procedures, measures would be taken to send the bodies of the deceased to Pakistan. The slain Pakistanis were car mechanics.

The victims were identified as Delshad, the owner of the repair shop; his son Naeem; and individuals named Jafar, Danesh, and Nasir — all hailing from Pakistan’s Punjab province, Halwosh news agency reported.

The area, located near the Iran-Pakistan border, has witnessed various similar incidents in recent years, including shootings, smuggling, and border clashes due to its strategic location.

Pakistani labourers commonly work in vehicle repair and agriculture in Iran’s border region; however, the recent killings signal growing insecurity for foreign workers in the country’s eastern areas.

In January last year, at least nine Pakistanis were killed and three sustained injuries in a firing incident in Iran's southeastern region near the border with Pakistan, just a day after Pakistan and Iran officially resumed diplomatic ties following a brief strain.