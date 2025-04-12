Pakistan, Nigeria vow to enhance defence ties

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met military officials of Nigeria

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Nigeria have reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance their defence and military collaboration.

The resolve was expressed during meetings between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior Nigerian officials, as part of his official visit to Nigeria.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held separate meetings with Nigerian Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosum Oluyede, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff of Nigeria Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar.

During the meetings, both sides discussed challenges faced by the two countries in the domain of counter terrorism.

They also discussed matters pertaining to areas of mutual interest, including security, defence cooperation, and the evolving international and regional landscape.

The Nigerian civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.