Salman Akram Raja expresses ignorance of 'talks' with powers that be

Says Azam Swati may have been in talks with Establishment on his own behalf

Sat, 12 Apr 2025 13:15:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Saturday expressed ignorance of any possible 'dialogue' with the Establishment while referring to a statement of PTI leader Azam Swati.

Swati had recently claimed that he had been in contact with the powers that be for brokering a deal for “the sake of country”.

Speaking to media outside Lahore's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Raja said Swati might have been in talks with the Establishment on his own behalf, adding that he couldn't say anything until a meeting took place between him and Imran Khan.

"The situation will become clear once I get to meet Imran Khan. We are not being allowed to meet Khan and there is confusion. I can only confirm any such development after meeting the founder," he said.

He reiterated that all the PTI wanted was a free and fair election and rule of law in the country.

"We don't want people to be abducted. If any kind of dialogue can ensure personal freedom and fundamental rights of the people, we will welcome it. But if someone thinks that we will accept anything less than that then it can never happen," he said.

Swati had recently claimed that the PTI founder was still ready for negotiation with the Establishment and that the PTI founder reposed trust in him.



