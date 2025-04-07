Swati reveals PTI founder tasked him to initiate dialogue with establishment in 2022

Published On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 05:54:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Azam Swati, swearing an oath on the Holy Quran, said that the PTI founder had tasked him to initiate dialogue with establishment in 2022

In a video statement, Azam Swati said that PTI founder Imran Khan had asked him to open communication channels with the military establishment and also directed him to keep the details of the discussions confidential.

Azam Swati said that following PTI founder directions, he tried to establish contact with the military establishment through the then president Arif Alvi and some other well-known figures. Despite these concerted efforts, the doors for dialogue remained closed, Swati said.

Swati also addressed allegations from a vlogger, clarifying that on November 26, 2022, he was incarcerated in Attock Jail.

