5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan

Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sangla Hill, Haripur, Abbottabad, Attock

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 13:50:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad and several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

In Punjab, tremors were felt in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sangla Hill, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Shiekhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and other cities.

The earthquake jolted Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other cities of KP.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 60km northwest of Rawalpindi while it occured at a depth of 12 kilometres.

On March 31 last, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Karachi. The Meteorological Department said in a statement that tremors were felt in some areas of Karachi.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 4.7 on the scale, the depth of the earthquake was 19 kilometres, and the epicentre was 75 kilometres north of Karachi.