15 pilgrims injured as coach overturns in Muzaffargarh

Pakistan Pakistan 15 pilgrims injured as coach overturns in Muzaffargarh

Police and rescue teams shifted the injured persons to a hospital in Rangpur.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 11:01:49 PKT

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – At least 15 pilgrims sustained injuries when a coach overturned in Rangpur area near Muzaffargarh on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the coach carrying pilgrims from Sakhi Sarwar to the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu in Jhang. The coach turned turtle when its driver fell asleep, as a reusult 15 persons got injured.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the injured persons to a hospital in Rangpur.

Earlier in the day, at least four persons were killed and ten were wounded when a bus turned turtle after hitting a tree in Rangpur area near Muzaffargarh. The bus was transporting pilgrims to the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu in Jhang.

