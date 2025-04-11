Punjab CM attends Diplomacy Forum 2025 in Turkiye

Theme of conference is "Building the Future in a Divided World: Education as a Force for Change"

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is currently in Türkiye to participate in the Diplomacy Forum 2025, an international conference being held under the theme "Building the Future in a Divided World: Education as a Force for Change."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed international delegates at the forum’s opening session. CM Maryam Nawaz is expected to deliver her keynote address, where she will highlight her administration’s education reforms in Punjab and outline her party’s broader vision for educational empowerment as a tool for social transformation.

Prior to the conference, CM Maryam Nawaz arrived in Antalya, where she was received at the airport by Antalya’s Deputy Governor, Dr Suat Seyidoglu, along with senior Turkish officials.

Her visit follows an official invitation extended by Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdoğan. In her brief remarks, the chief minister thanked the Turkish leadership for their hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with Türkiye.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb is also accompanying the chief minister on this diplomatic engagement.