PM Shehbaz accorded warm welcome at Palace of Independence

MINSK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a warm welcome on Friday upon arrival at the Palace of Independence the capital of in Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz with an embrace upon his arrival at the palace. A guard of honour was presented to the Prime Minister and national anthems of both the countries were played during the ceremony.

Later, bilateral and delegation-level meetings were held between the two leaders during which ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, education, and other sectors were discussed.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Pakistan and Belarus after the meetings.