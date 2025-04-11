Rain in Lahore, other parts of country ends prolonged dry spell

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 07:56:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Light to heavy rain in several cities, including Lahore, in the wee hours of Friday lowered temperatures and turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

The much-anticipated rain is expected to bring relief to the citizens suffering due to hot weather amid prolonged dry spell.

The rain severely disrupted Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system, leaving citizens frustrated. Dozens of feeders tripped due to the rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

Rain was also reported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhang, Multan, Sargodha, Pattoki, Nankana Sahib, Sangla Hill, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Karak and adjoining areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

