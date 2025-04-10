FIR to verdict: LHC launches landmark criminal justice system

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum inaugurates pilot project for Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The Lahore High Court took a significant step towards judicial transparency and efficiency with the launch of the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), aimed at ensuring connectivity and documentation from the First Information Report (FIR) to the final orders.

The ICJS, now operational as a pilot project in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan, was formally inaugurated by LHC Chief Justice Justice Aalia Neelum. The system enables one-click access to complete case records, marking a milestone in the digital transformation of the province’s legal landscape.

In recognition of her leadership, the Punjab Inspector General of Police, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman paid tribute to CJ Neelum for her role in spearheading the initiative.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, Director General District Judiciary, Additional Secretary Home Department Punjab, Secretary Prosecution Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, and Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah.

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice Neelum described the system as “revolutionary,” congratulating the Provincial Justice Committee for their efforts.

She noted that the need for an integrated solution became evident when it was discovered that challans for hundreds of thousands of cases had not been submitted to courts — prompting the urgent need for reform.

“With the implementation of this project, delay tactics will become a thing of the past,” she asserted.

Additional Registrar (IT) Jamal Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on the functionalities of the new system.

Farhad Ali Shah remarked that the vision of Chief Justice Neelum had significantly improved the criminal justice process, while the Punjab IGP echoed the sentiment, applauding her for her critical role in the development and deployment of the ICJS.