PM Shehbaz off to Belarus on two-day official visit

Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 13:10:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif jetted off to Republic of Belarus on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The PM is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and senior officials.

This visit follows President Lukashenko’s important visit to Pakistan in November 2024.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025- have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.

The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.