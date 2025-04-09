Govt working tirelessly to bring reforms in energy sector, PM tells JI delegation

A three-member delegation led by Hafiz Naeem called on Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A three-member delegation led by Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday and thanked him for recent decrease in electricity prices.

The prime minister informed the delegation that government is working tirelessly to bring long-term reforms in the energy sector. He added that reforms in the energy sector are being designed with the aim of easing the lives of common people.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve to continue his mission of prioritizing public relief and said that Pakistan's journey of progress will continue, despite challenges.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif and Hafiz Naeem expressed concern over the international community's silence on Israel's unprovoked bombing and oppression of defenseless Palestinians in Gaza.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to raising its voice against the ongoing Israeli oppression and tyranny against defenseless Palestinians in Gaza at every international forum and to continue supporting them.

The delegation included Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Liaqat Baloch and Asif Luqman Qazi.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other cabinet members were also present on the occasion.