JI chief thanks PM Shehbaz for reducing electricity tariff

Pakistan Pakistan JI chief thanks PM Shehbaz for reducing electricity tariff

PM said Pakistan's journey of development would continue

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 18:51:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for the recently announced reduction in electricity prices.

The prime minister welcomed the gesture and vowed to continue the policy of providing relief to common man as government's top most priority.



He said Pakistan's journey of development would continue.

Also Read: Business community welcomes reduction in electricity tariff

During the conversation, both leaders expressed concern over the unprovoked Israeli bombing of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and the silence of international powers over these atrocities.

Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue raising its voice at every international forum against the ongoing Israeli oppression in Gaza.

He said Pakistan's position is clear on supporting the unarmed Palestinians who are victims of Israeli oppression.