Business community welcomes reduction in electricity tariff

S.M Tanveer thanked the PM, COAS for providing relief to the business community

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The leading businessmen and industrialists welcomed the reduction in electricity tariff announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the business community wasn’t expecting such a huge relief by the government.

“The country’s exports will be increased drastically through this relief package. Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” FPCCI president said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs7.41 per unit reduction on electricity tariff for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 for industrial consumers.

Addressing the press conference, S.M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group, congratulated the business community on the massive relief package.

He thanked the prime minister and army chief for providing relief to the business community.

He said that there had been flawed agreements with IPPs (Independent Power Producers) in the past, and it had been proven that it was a mistake to sign those agreements.

He mentioned that today’s relief is beneficial for not only domestic consumers but also for the industry and commercial sectors.

S.M Tanveer added that the privatization of DISCOs would prevent Rs600 billion theft and the interest rate would drop to 9pc during next six months.

He expressed optimism that the government would continue to reduce electricity prices, stating that the business community had already won 80pc of the battle.

The FPCCI acknowledged the contributions of President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Gohar Ijaz, and S.M Tanveer in raising this issue in the power corridors.