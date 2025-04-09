PDMA proposes early summer vacation amid intense heat forecast

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has sought early closure of schools due to forecast of intense heat in the next few days.

A spokesman said PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, in a letter to school and higher education authorities, commissioners and deputy commissioners in Punjab, demanded changes to timings of institutions and early closure in case of extreme heat.

The schools and colleges should, he said, ensure availability of potable water and restrict outdoor activities. Besides, the educational institutions must ensure proper cooling and ventilation in classrooms, he stressed.

The PDMA asked the school managements to set up well-equipped first-aid counters and train staff to effectively deal with any emergency situation during summer.

They should also keep in contact with district disaster management authorities to stay updated on advisories, said the letter.

SCHOOL TIMINGS IN SUMMER

On April 1, the Punjab School Education Department issued a revised schedule for government schools’ summer timings. The new timings are effective from April 7 to Oct 15.

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30am to 1pm, while Friday’s classes will end at 11:30am.

Double-shift schools will run from 7:30am to 12 noon, while the second shift will continue from 12:00 noon until 4:30pm. On Fridays, second-shift classes will begin at 2:30pm.