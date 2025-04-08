Punjab issues heatwave alert, PDMA rolls out preventive guidelines

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab issues heatwave alert, PDMA rolls out preventive guidelines

PDMA warned of a possible 4 to 7°C rise in temperatures this month

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 11:44:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – With rising summer temperatures and an increased risk of heatwaves, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued precautionary guidelines to all concerned departments across the province.

In a circular sent to district administrations, PDMA warned of a possible 4 to 7°C rise in temperatures this month, especially affecting major cities, plains, and southern districts of Punjab.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, stated that preventive measures are being taken to combat the heatwave. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure necessary facilities at public places to help citizens cope with the intense heat.

The directive instructed district administrations to launch public awareness campaigns through helpline numbers, mosque announcements, and media platforms — including print, electronic, and social media — to educate the public about heatwave risks.

The School Education Department has been ordered to restrict outdoor activities for children and to display awareness flexes at school entry points. Farmers are to be informed about the potential impact of heatwaves on crops.

The Local Government Department has been tasked with ensuring water availability at public gathering spots, bus stands, and railway stations, using banners for public awareness.

Veterinary departments have been asked to keep care centers operational 24/7 and ensure water supply at livestock markets.

The Health Department has been instructed to set up heatwave counters at hospitals and ensure the availability of essential medicines for initial treatment. Mobile health units and permanent medical camps are also to be established in public spaces.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during extreme heat, cover their heads under the sun, and stay well-hydrated. Special care is advised for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, particularly heart patients.