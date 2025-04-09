Destabilizing Pakistan through violence may shake New Delhi to occupied Kashmir: AJK PM

COAS supported Kashmir cause in difficult times

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, warned that any attempt to destabilize Pakistan through violence in Balochistan will reflect a response stretching from New Delhi to occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a Kashmir Conference, he said denial of Pakistan’s sacrifices for the Kashmir cause is equivalent to treason.

In a strongly worded speech, PM Anwar-ul-Haq accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of orchestrating destabilizing activities across the globe, while lamenting that Indian media actively broadcast and amplifies these actions to shape international opinion. “If you shed the blood of Pakistanis in Balochistan, be prepared to pay the price in Delhi,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s military leadership, noting that the Chief of Army Staff has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for the Kashmir cause in difficult times.

“The sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan for Kashmir are undeniable; disregarding them is nothing short of betrayal,” he remarked.

Highlighting the symbolic and strategic importance of AJK, he described it as the "base camp" of the freedom movement, stating that the ongoing struggle is sustained by the unwavering sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

He cautioned against straying from the ideological foundations of the movement. “We are not able to afford reckless adventures,” he added.

Referring to the location of the conference, he noted, “We are gathered here in the capital of Pakistan — a sovereign nation that continues to stand with the Kashmiri people.” He urged stakeholders to play their respective roles.

He further stated that international law provides the right to liberate occupied territories through legitimate resistance, and reiterated that Pakistan’s support for Kashmir has remained consistent and resolute.