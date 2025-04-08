US terminates semester exchange program for Pakistani students after 15 years

The program, named Global UGRAD, was in place for 15 years

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a decision that has caused shockwaves among the Pakistani students, the United States has decided to discontinue the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program from Pakistan in light of Donald Trump’s aggressive national security review.

The program, named Global UGRAD, was ongoing for 15 years and it provided opportunity to hundreds of Pakistani students to get in touch with the US education system.

The program is handled by USEP Pakistan which is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the US and Pakistan governments. Its mission is to promote understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and the US through educational and cultural exchange programmes.

It said in a statement: ‘We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity. Over the years, the Global UGRAD Program has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange, and leadership development. We are immensely proud of the impact this program has had on its participants and the communities they have touched.”

It bears mentioning that the US is undergoing a major overhaul in literally all major departments since Donald Trump has assumed office. It has stirred panic among thousands of foreigners and even the Green Card holders.