1,061 Pakistani doctors get US residency programme

PMDC president Dr Rizwan Taj termed it immense pride for the country’s medical community

Tue, 08 Apr 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A record number of Pakistani doctors successfully secured residency in the United States within a single year, highlighting the growing global footprint of Pakistan’s medical professionals.

According to the President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr Rizwan Taj, this is the highest number of Pakistani doctors ever to be accepted into the US residency programme in a single cycle. A total of 1,061 doctors achieved this milestone—an achievement he termed “a moment of immense pride” for the country’s medical community.

Speaking to the media, Dr Taj attributed the success to the robust standards and curriculum of Pakistan's medical education system. He noted that the doctors had cleared tough examinations, including the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), and had successfully navigated competitive interviews and screening procedures.

“Our vision remains steadfast: to produce healthcare professionals who meet global standards,” said Dr Taj. “The remarkable success of these doctors not only underscores the quality of Pakistani medical education but also positions them as vital contributors to the international healthcare landscape.”

A significant number of these successful candidates hailed from prominent institutions such as King Edward Medical University, and Allama Iqbal Medical College, reflecting the strong academic foundation of the country’s top-tier medical schools.