Pakistan ready to lead global mineral economy, says COAS Munir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir says Pakistan is ready to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the forum the army chief said, "We welcome international organisations to bring their expertise to Pakistan, explore investment opportunities, and partner with us in developing the vast potential of our mineral resources.”

Gen Asim Munir emphasised the importance of engineers, geologists, operators, and mining experts in harnessing Pakistan's mineral wealth, stating, "We are sending students abroad for training to develop this sector."

"Currently, 27 Pakistani students from Balochistan are receiving training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina. Our goal is to build a skilled workforce and human resources for the mineral sector," he maintained.

The army chief said economic security had now emerged as a key component of national security.

"The Pakistan Army will ensure a strong security framework and proactive measures to safeguard the interests and trust of our partners and investors," he maintained.

He assured the development of both upstream and downstream mineral industries in Pakistan.

"It is crucial to invest in refining and value addition within Pakistan to optimise costs and diversify markets."

“With vast mineral deposits under the feet of our people, skills in their hands, and a transparent mineral policy, there is no room for despair or inaction,” the army chief stressed.

He reaffirmed to all partners and investors that "We, the people of Pakistan, collectively wish to benefit from your expertise in tapping into our mineral wealth."

"You can trust Pakistan as a reliable and confident partner," he held.

He also appreciated the efforts of Baloch tribal elders for promoting mining activities and contributing to Balochistan’s development.

"By working together, Pakistan’s mineral sector can promote regional development, prosperity, and sustainability for the collective good," the COAS concluded.

