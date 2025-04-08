Pakistan can bid farewell to IMF by utilising mineral resources: PM Shehbaz

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Europe are participating in the forum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday Pakistan could bid farewell to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) by exploiting its mineral resources.

Addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, the prime minister expressed hope that the event would “enhance investors' confidence in Pakistan.”

He welcomed the dignitaries and congratulated organisers for successful holding of the forum.

Earlier, addressing the opening session of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said mineral resources must be utilised for economic stability.

He stated that Pakistan had large deposits of gold and copper. The country is rich in natural resources. To harness these mineral resources, significant investment is required.

He mentioned that Pakistan was entering a new era of economic growth and international organisations were also acknowledging the fact.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir also attended the forum. A high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, also attended forum.

Saudi Gold Refinery Deputy Chairman Faisal Suleiman, and Saudi Development Fund Director of Project Management Abdul Salam Abdullah, the Asian Development Bank, the China Geological Survey, and Finnish company Metso also attended the event.

Earlier, the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 began at Jinnah Convention Centre here with the aim of boosting investment in the country’s mineral sector.

‘IMMENSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES’

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal stated that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources. “There are immense investment opportunities in the mineral sector.”

He mentioned that the participation of foreign investors in the forum was a positive development for Pakistan.

‘GOVT DETERMINED TO UTILIZE MINERAL RESOURCES’

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik warmly welcomed the participants in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He explained that the purpose of holding the forum was to highlight the opportunities in Pakistan's mineral sector.

“The participation of foreign investors in the forum is a clear indication of the growing confidence in Pakistan's mineral industry,” Malik added.

He said that Pakistan is rich in mineral resources. “Balochistan holds a prominent position in this regard. Mineral resources are also available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, while Azad Kashmir has reserves of gold, precious stones, and other minerals.”

The government is determined to fully utilise these resources, the minister continued.

Malik also mentioned that efforts were being made to simplify the laws for investors in Pakistan.