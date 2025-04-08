ECP to hear PTI's intra-party election case today

According to sources, the chief election commissioner would conduct the hearing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the intra-party case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Tuesday). The hearing would be conducted at the ECP office.

According to sources, the chief election commissioner would conduct the hearing. The ECP has already issued notices to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hassan.

The ECP has also notified PTI's disgruntled founding member Akbar S Babar and other respondents. The authority has held eight hearings of the case, which has been pending since March 2024.

