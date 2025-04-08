Judges transfer case: SC Constitutional bench IHC judges plea on April 14

Pakistan Pakistan Judges transfer case: SC Constitutional bench IHC judges plea on April 14

A five-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will hear the case.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 04:15:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear various pleas about the seniority issue in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following the transfer of new judges from other provinces on April 14.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal, Salahuddin Panhwar and Shakeel Ahmed will hear the case.

The matter arose after the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on February 1, transferring three sitting judges — Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court — to the IHC.

Five IHC judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz — had filed a representation, contending that under the Constitution, a high court judge must take a new oath upon transfer to a different high court, which should affect their seniority ranking.

