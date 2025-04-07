US lauds Pakistan's efforts in fight against terrorism

Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

Both the counterparts discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation.

Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthen partnership with the United States and emphasized strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and counter-terrorism.

The US Secretary of State reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals.

He said cooperation in economy and trade would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries.

He appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism and expressed the US desire to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation.

Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan's efforts in successfully fighting terrorism during 2013-18, which caused Pakistan huge economic and human losses.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The US Secretary of state agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to remain in close contact and work together to advance the shared interests of both countries.