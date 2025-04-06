Naqvi briefs PM Shehbaz on canals project, security situation in KP, Balochitsan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday held an important meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Sources said the Interior Minister had held an exclusive meeting with the Prime Minister for the third time in a week. During the meeting, public reaction to the canals being dug out of the Indus River was also discussed.

Sources added that Naqvi also informed the PM about the ongoing operation to repatriate the Afghans to their country and congratulated the Prime Minister for reducing electricity prices. He also gave briefing to him on the political situation including law and order while also mentioning the steps taken for peace and order in Balochistan and KP.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said the issue of canals from Sindh is unanimous adding that the SIFC is a plan to change the destiny of the country while mentioning that Sindh's reservations on the issue of digging canals from the Indus River would be listened and alleviated.

PM said there is unprecedented political harmony among the government allies adding that the country's development has returned to its track mentioning that no one would be allowed to engage in political instability, the political stability.

It emerged that the meeting between the PM and the Interior Minister continued for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister, in his role as PCB chief, also informed PM about the steps which were being taken for the preparations of the PSL season.