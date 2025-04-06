Azma Bokhari says new theatre policy soon to ensure healthy entertainment

Vows to end vulgarity from theatres

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said she wants to eliminate vulgarity from theatres and will make no compromise on her mission to provide people with family-friendly entertainment.

"No one can blackmail me. I don’t care threats. It is my mission to end vulgarity from theatres and promote family-oriented entertainment opportunities," the Punjab minister vowed in a statement issued on Sunday.

“In a few days, a new theatre policy is going to be announced. The government is taking action against theatre owners who are violating undertaking and SOPs," she added.

She said the government had given theatres’ owners one year to ensure healthy entertainment and end obscenity and vulgarity from theatres, but unfortunately SOPs made for theatres were being violated, depriving families of healthy and family-oriented entertainment.

“The government will make no compromise on good entertainment. We are getting positive response from the masses for our drive to eliminate obscenity and vulgarity from stage drams, theatres and films,” the Punjab minister said.