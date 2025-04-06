Rifts deepen in PTI as Atif Khan, Junaid Akbar acknowledge internal disputes

They said PTI remained united in its demand for the release of Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Internal differences within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have intensified, with senior party leader Atif Khan publicly addressing the rift.

Speaking to the media, Atif Khan stated that while it's acceptable for the Chief Minister to have personal disagreements with him, there should be no negative remarks against seasoned leaders such as Asad Qaiser and Shakeel Khan.

He also distanced himself from CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s claims regarding party funds, saying the leadership had instructed members not to air internal matters publicly.

Atif Khan rejected reports of a forward bloc forming within the party, affirming that although disagreements existed, PTI remained united in its demand for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar also acknowledged having differences with CM Gandapur.

He clarified that although there was a disagreement, they united when called upon by Imran Khan.

He dismissed any speculation about removing the Chief Minister and announced province-wide protests in the coming week.