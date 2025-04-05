Two die as van overturns in Larkana

LARKANA (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and 10 other were wounded when a van overturned in Larkana in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the occurred at the Ratodero Road when a van carrying Pakistan People’s Party workers, who were returning from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh after PPP rally, turned turtle after the tyre burst, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.