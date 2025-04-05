PM forms steering committee, working group for policy response to US tariffs

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has been appointed as convener of 12-member steering committee.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level steering committee and a working group for policy response to the 29 percent tariff imposed by the United States on Pakistani products.

According to a notification issued in this regard, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has been appointed as the convener of a 12-member steering committee. The steering committee has been constituted to assess and respond to the US tariff.

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul has been appointed as convener of a 19-member working group which has been established to provide technical expertise and in-depth analysis. The working group will evaluate the new tariffs’ applicability to Pakistani exports.

The steering committee would guide and supervise the working group on US reciprocal tariffs. The working group will serve as the research and analysis arm of the steering committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Trump has implemented a flat 10 percent tariff on all imports, with an additional 29 percent tariff on Pakistani goods, bringing the total tariff to 39 percent. The tariff will be implemented in two phases: a 10 percent baseline tariff from today (April 5), and an additional 29 percent reciprocal tariff from April 9.

