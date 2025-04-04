Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Kech IBO

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Buleda of Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

The ISPR noted that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.