CM Maryam orders registration of workers in shops, small businesses

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 20:11:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Labour Department to initiate the registration of workers employed in shops, workers, and small businesses across the province.

The move aims to bring down informal workers into the system, ensuring they receive financial grants and other benefits.

The CM also ordered a crackdown on businesses failing to comply with the minimum wages policy.

Furthermore, she instructed authorities to ensure fair wages in shops, petrol pumps and factories while expanding labour registration across Punjab.

For the first time, small business workers will be formally registered under the labour framework.

The CM also stressed the need for better working conditions in industrial units, urging business to provide a clean and healthy environment for workers.

Additionally, she sought a comprehensive plan for a ration card programme, ensuring labourers are not left high and dry.

