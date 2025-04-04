Govt restores passports of Pakistanis involved in attacking ex-CJP Isa

The incident occurred in Middle Temple when the vehicle of Qazi Faez Isa was stopped

Updated On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 20:09:47 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - The National Identity Cards (NICs) and passports of around two dozen British Pakistanis involved in attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in London have been restored.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the government has stopped any further inquiry into the matter against the people who were said to be affiliated with the PTI.

The incident occurred in Middle Temple when the vehicle of Qazi Faez Isa was stopped and the ex-CJ was heckled alongside his family. Later, the interior ministry took serious notice of the incident and started an inquest.

At that time, it was also demanded that these people be deported from UK.