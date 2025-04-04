PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai vows to fixes party conflicts

Yousafzai meets Junaid Akbar, intends to meet Gandapur

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 18:37:34 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In a bid to bridge widening internal divisions within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior party leader Shaukat Yousafzai stepped up efforts to reconcile conflicting factions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to party insiders, Yousafzai recently held a meeting with PTI’s provincial president Junaid Akbar. During the meeting, he urged Akbar to resolve his differences with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stressing the need for party unity in the current political climate.

Junaid Akbar is said to have responded positively to the proposal and also shared his reservations with Yousafzai.

Sources within the party further revealed that Yousafzai now intends to meet Chief Minister Gandapur in a separate session, where he will attempt to convince the latter to play a conciliatory role.

Speaking to the media, Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed his meeting with Akbar, emphasising that the resolution of internal disputes was essential for the early release of the PTI’s jailed founding chairman. He reiterated that unity within the party ranks is critical during this decisive phase.