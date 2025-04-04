PPP firmly opposes all canal projects on Indus River, says Bilawal

A public gathering was held in Garhi Khuda Bux to mark 46th death anniversary of ZA Bhutto

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said the PPP has always opposed any canals on the Indus River calling it extremely damaging for the province's farming industry.

Addressing a rally at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was grateful to people like every year as they had been paying tribute to the people's leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the PPP and its workers have kept the flag of loyalty high as they were the flag bearers of ‘Shaheed’ Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and, “I salute the workers of the PPP who have continued this struggle for 46 years.”

The PPP chairman said that President Zardari, with his political achievements, fulfilled the vision of former PM Benazir Bhutto. Also, he said Asif Zardari was fulfilling the promise of poverty eradication through BISP.

The PPP chief further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made a revolutionary decision by making his daughter his political successor and through her services, Bhutto has been alive today.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has played a key role in the history of the Pakistan as she continued the legacy of her father's political ideology and his mission.

The 46th death anniversary of founding chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed today (Wednesday) throughout the country.

The programmes of 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh after which floral wreaths were laid at the grave of founding father of PPP and special prayers also held for the departed soul.

A public meeting in connection with the anniversary also held in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the mausoleum of Bhuttos. PPP chairman and other party leaders addressed the meeting.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Larkana. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was the dewan of the princely state of Junagadh.

Educated at Berkeley and Oxford, Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln s Inn. He entered politics as one of President Iskander Mirza’s cabinet members, before being assigned several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967. He served as the 4th President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973. He became prime minister of Pakistan on 14 August 1973 after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution in 1973.

The PPP won the 1977 parliamentary elections; however, a conservative alliance alleged widespread rigging and civil disorder escalated across Pakistan.

On 5 July 1977, chief of army staff General Zia-ul-Haq deposed Bhutto in a bloodless coup, and had the former prime minister controversially tried and executed by the Supreme Court in 1979 for authorising the murder of a political opponent, Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri.

