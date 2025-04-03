Punjab deploys thermal imaging tech for satellite monitoring of forests

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab deploys thermal imaging tech for satellite monitoring of forests

Tech would mark significant step in curbing illegal deforestation, wildfires

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 17:44:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government introduced thermal imaging technology for satellite surveillance of the province’s forests.

This would mark a significant step in curbing illegal deforestation and wildfires.

Punjab became the first province to adopt this advanced technology, with thermal imaging surveillance and night patrols now operational in the forests of Murree and Rawalpindi. The system enables real-time detection of forest fires, tree felling, and other unauthorized activities.

By utilizing this technology, temperature variations can be identified, and live satellite imagery provides real-time insights into ongoing activities within designated areas. A team of artificial intelligence specialists will oversee the implementation of this initiative, ensuring efficient monitoring and response.

The automated system not only facilitates immediate threat detection but also processes data to generate analytical reports. The technology, driven by advanced algorithms, aligns Punjab with global standards. The applications extend to agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. In addition to afforestation efforts, it will play a crucial role in wildlife conservation and the protection of forest resources.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the province’s natural resources, stating, “We will neither allow deforestation nor tolerate wildfires or illegal hunting. Those engaging in such activities will now be tracked using state-of-the-art technology.”

She further emphasized that thermal imaging technology would also be utilized to enhance law enforcement efforts, aiding in crime prevention both in urban areas and forested regions.