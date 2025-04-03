Sindh govt declares public holiday on April 4 for Bhutto's 46th death anniversary

Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail in Rawalpindi after Gen Ziaul Haq upheld the death sentence

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Friday, April 4, to mark the 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Chief Secretary, all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils across the province will remain closed.

On this occasion, PPP will hold a memorial gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where a large number of party workers and supporters from across the country are expected to participate.

On April 4, 1979, Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail in Rawalpindi after Gen Ziaul Haq upheld the death sentence on murder charges.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Sindh.