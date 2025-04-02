PM assures full cooperation for Balochistan's development

Pakistan Pakistan PM assures full cooperation for Balochistan's development

Bugti briefed the premier about the progress of current development projects in the province

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 13:57:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has assured providing all possible cooperation for the development of Balochistan.

The premier expressed it during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugit. The chief minister extended greetings to the prime minister on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on economic, social, and law-and-order situation in Balochistan, as well as ongoing development projects being run by the federal government for the province.

Chief Minister Bugti briefed the premier about the progress of current development projects in the province.

On this occasion, the prime minister reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan is one of the federal government’s top priorities, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The premier has expressed satisfaction over the law-and-order situation in the country on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The interior minister briefed the prime minister on security measures and progress on repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Mohsin Naqvi also extended Eidul Fitr greetings to PM Shehbaz Sharif.