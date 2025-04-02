Festivities continue on third day of Eid across Pakistan

Families and children are making the most of the final day

Updated On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 11:37:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The third day of Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with joy and enthusiasm as festivities remain in full swing.

With the Eid holidays coming to an end, families and children are making the most of the final day. Kids have already planned to empty their elders' pockets, with some heading to the zoo and others enjoying rides in parks.

The first two days saw massive crowds at public spots, with people indulging in outings and celebrations. Women and children enjoyed Eid to the fullest, capping off their day with visits to restaurants. From karahi and sajji to barbecue and ice cream, food lovers relished a variety of food items.

Even on the last day of Eidul Fitr, the feasting, outings, gatherings, and celebrations continue, making the most of the festive spirit before routine life resumes.

The festivities were celebrated with equal passion on the second day of Eid as well. Citizens planned an exciting second day of Eid, filled with outings, feasts, and gatherings.

Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country on Monday.

Congregations for Eid prayers were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people offered Eid prayer.