Eid festivities continue on second day

Children continue to enjoy in parks, while youth flock to food joints, cinemas for entertainment

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Citizens have planned an exciting second day of Eid, filled with outings, feasts, and gatherings.

Families are switching roles—yesterday’s hosts are today’s guests, with delicious homemade dishes ready to welcome loved ones. Children, who had a blast on the first day, are set for another day of fun, enjoying rides in parks.

Eid celebrations are incomplete without friends, as youngsters plan meetups at fast food restaurants, followed by cinema outings in the evening.

Women have also scheduled get-togethers with their friends, while elders are enjoying their gatherings in their own way.

Meanwhile, food lovers in Lahore are relishing special Eid breakfasts, indulging in dishes like bong paya, chana kofta, and halwa puri, saying, "Now it truly feels like Eid!"

Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country on Monday.

Congregations for Eid prayers were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people offered Eid prayer.