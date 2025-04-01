Deadline for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees ends, deportation begins

PESHAWER (Dunya News) – The deadline for the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees has ended, and the process of deportation is set to begin today.

According to sources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, the deadline expired on March 31 and authorities will now proceed with sending Afghan refugees back.

Officials further stated that since 2013 approximately 6.5 million Afghan refugees have been repatriated to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

