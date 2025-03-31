Afghan refugees in Pakistan to begin repatriation as deadline ends

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The March 31 deadline for Afghan refugees in Pakistan ends today (Monday), marking the start of their repatriation to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, an Afghan Refugees Peace Committee, that gathered near Thokar Niaz Baig, saw participation from community elders and family heads.

Speaking to the media, committee vice president Haji Muhammad, who spent 45 years in Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the love and respect received.

He urged the government to conduct the repatriation in phases, allowing those with registration cards time to wind up their businesses.

Committee focal person Muhammad Khan emphasised that, after decades of hospitality, Afghan refugees deserve a dignified return.