Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious zeal, fervor: PM Shehbaz offers prayers in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious zeal, fervor: PM Shehbaz offers prayers in Lahore

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 09:43:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the country on Monday.

Congregations for Eid prayers are being held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people will offer Eid prayer.

President, PM felicitate nation



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the eve of the Eidul Fitr.

In their separate messages, they emphasized that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Eid-ul-Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity, encouraging everyone to foster unity, support one another, and contribute to steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity.

He also prayed for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant them freedom.

Also Read: Chiefs of armed forces felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr



Prime Minister Shehbaz offered Eid prayers at Model Town in Lahore. His son Hamza, Hassan and Hussain, sons of Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Atta Tarar and other high level government official and prominent personalities offered prayers along with him.

Earlier, in his Eid message, he highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed the need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation's integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

Prime Minister commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train incident.

Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.