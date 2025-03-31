Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan president

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 09:11:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister congratulated the Uzbek President as well as the people of Uzbekistan on Eid and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of both countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reciprocated the warm sentiments for the prime minister and the people of Pakistan. He also extended his warm Eid felicitations to President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Also Read: Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on $1b bilateral trade

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the positive momentum of bilateral ties, following the prime minister's successful visit to Uzbekistan in February.

They reaffirmed their commitment to remain closely engaged for ensuring regular follow up on the important decisions taken during the visit to further strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan cooperation across multiple spheres.

A "Road Map" of mutually identified targets has been devised by the two sides to track progress in bilateral cooperation for each area.

The prime minister added that the upcoming visit of Chairman Senate to Uzbekistan would also prove useful in strengthening of our bilateral ties.