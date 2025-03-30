President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to Pakistani nation

Asif Ali Zardari said Eidul Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity

Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 22:32:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the blessed occasion of Eidul Fitr, have extended their heartfelt greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.

In their separate messages, they emphasized that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Eidul Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity.

He also prayed for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pleading Allah Almighty to grant them freedom and bless them with the joy of Eid soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation's integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

Prime Minister commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train incident.

Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.