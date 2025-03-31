Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr today as Shawwal moon sighted

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad

Topline The day symbolises compassion and sacrifice; support weaker segments on Eid; tight security taken for Eid celebrations; ready-to-wear clothing widely available at stores

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honour of defending our cherished nation; Eidul Fitr a beacon of brotherhood; solidarity with people of Held Kashmir

Hustle and bustle of shopping for Eid essentials reaching a fever pitch; bangles, henna mark climax of Eid shopping; tailoring shops bustling

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that Eidul Fitr will fall on Monday (today) as the Shawwal moon was sighted in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Islamabad, while meetings of zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees were held at their respective headquarters concurrently.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and attended by the members of the Ruet-i-Hilal Commit­tee, as well as officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Suparco, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maulana Khabir Azad said testimonies of moon sightings were received from majority of the country and hence Eid would be celebrated tomorrow (Monday).

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramazan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

CHAND RAAT CRAZE

A vibrant and bustling scene unfolded across Pakistan as girls, accompanied by their families, rushed to bangles and henna stalls on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

The shops, adorned with colourful buntings and lights, have become the focal point of excitement as the city inches closer to Eid.

The peak of shopping activity kicked off after Iftari, with young girls flocking to the stalls to buy shiny bangles, vibrant clothes, perfumes, and matching footwear, all in preparation for the joyous occasion.

On Chand Raat, it’s clear that the spirit of celebration has gripped the country. A flood of women and girls created a colourful tapestry, making it impossible to ignore the high demand for traditional Eid accessories.

The henna and bangle stalls, now a permanent fixture in many markets, were brimming with excitement as shoppers eagerly explored a dazzling array of bangles in every colour imaginable.

Malaika Bibi, 12, who was shopping at Jinnah Market with her father, shared her excitement with APP and said “shopping for bangles and henna always doubles the joy of Eid. I’ve bought bangles and clothes, and I’ll be back on Chand Raat to decorate my hands with henna.”

For Malaika and many others girls, the tradition of spending the entire night of Chand Raat visiting markets with friends, buying accessories, and decorating hands with intricate henna designs is a cherished ritual.

Henna tattoos have also gained popularity in the markets, offering an easy-to-use alternative for those who want to join in the festive fun without the traditional application process.

The temporary tattoos, which are easily removable, are becoming a trend, especially among younger girls eager to embrace the Eid celebrations in a modern way.

The hustle and bustle of shopping for Eid essentials is reaching a fever pitch.

TAILORING SHOPS BUSTLING

With a measuring tape draped around his neck, Muhammad Shafiq cut through a piece of fabric, expertly following along yellow chalk markings he had made according to the exact size of a client.

Each year, the demand for custom-made clothing skyrockets ahead of the Muslim festivals of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, with tailoring shops in Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan bustling with women eager to get their dresses made in time. The exercise requires long shopping trips to malls and bazaars to buy cloth in various fabrics and prints, or ordering them online, and then giving them to tailors to fashion into outfits as per customized measurements and styles.

But in the past few years, many tailoring businesses have had to contend with a growing preference for ready-to-wear fashion, chosen for its convenience, affordability, and accessibility, allowing women and men alike to easily find stylish and fashionable garments without the need for custom tailoring or extensive shopping trips.

READY-TO-WEAR CLOTHING

Ready-to-wear clothing is widely available at Pakistani stores, department stores, and online platforms, making it easier to find and purchase. Pret collections also often reflect current fashion trends, allowing consumers to stay up to date with the latest styles. And instead of scheduling fittings and waiting for custom-made garments, consumers can simply try on and purchase ready-to-wear pieces on the go.

Arslan Haider, a designer and store manager, said boutiques and designer brands were certainly reshaping fashion preferences on holidays like Eid.

AFFORDABLE SHOPPING

Amid Ramazan price hikes and low wage growth across households on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr, there is one safe haven for middle- and working-class shoppers in the Pakistani megacity of Karachi: Kagzi Bazar.

The at least 50-year-old market in the heart of old Karachi, one of the most densely populated areas in the city of over 20 million people, offers a wide range of goods including clothes, jewelry, footwear, bangles, hand bags and other accessories at affordable prices, buyers and sellers told Arab News ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

“It’s comfortable for us in terms of affordability. This market is within our budget, we can’t go to other markets,” Zainab Shafiq, a housewife and mother of two who has been shopping at Kagzi Bazar since she was a child, told Arab News.

“My entire family, including my in-laws as well as my own family, shop here,” she added as she browsed through glittery sandals and bangles at a roadside stall.

SUPPORT WEAKER SEGMENTS

President Asif Ali Zardari urged that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, they must remember those who were facing economic hardships as true happiness was related to sharing joys with others.

“We should actively fulfill our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of the happiness of Eid,” the president said in a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 Hijrah being celebrated across the country on Monday.

PRESIDENT, PM’S GREETINGS

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday night extended their heartfelt greetings to the entire Pakistani nation on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

In their separate messages, they emphasised that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Zardari urged that on the occasion of Eid, they must remember those who were facing economic hardships as true happiness was related to sharing joys with others.

“We should actively fulfill our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of the happiness of Eid,” said the president.

The president extended his heartfelt felicitation to the entire nation and the Muslim world on the occasion of the Eid.

“This joyous day comes to us after the blessings, worship, and journey of piety during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid ul Fitr is a gift from Allah Almighty, granted to us as a reward for fasting,” said the president.

During Ramadan, the president said they strived to attain closeness to Allah Almighty, refine their characters, and excel in deeds of goodness.

“This sacred month teaches us patience, endurance, worship, and compassion for the poor. Now, it is our responsibility to follow these lessons in our daily lives that were learnt during Ramadan and to uphold the virtues of sincerity, honesty, and love in our practical lives,” he further added.

The president observed that the day also taught them the lesson of unity and solidarity among their ranks and stressed that they should strengthen these bonds, support one another and contribute to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

“We must promote brotherhood among ourselves so that our country emerges as a strong and prosperous nation,” he added.

In his separate message, PM Shehbaz highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation's integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

The premier said government was making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

He commended the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train incident.

PM Shehbaz further emphasised people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.

ARMED FORCES GREET NATION

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

“Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honour of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.

A BEACON OF BROTHERHOOD

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while extending his heartfelt felicitations to Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has said that the Eid serves as a beacon of brotherhood and love, reflecting the religious identity of the Muslim Ummah.

“This day symbolizes compassion and sacrifice,” he said, adding that it was also a moment of gratitude for the blessings bestowed by the Almighty Allah.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people in India-occupied Kashmir, the president expressed the hope that ultimately, truth and justice will triumph and the people of the region will achieve their cherished goal. The day, he said, was not far when India would have to withdraw its forces from the region and allow Kashmiris to determine their political future in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

TIGHT SECURITY FOR CELEBRATIONS

To ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, four provinces and the federation have made elaborate security arrangements. A comprehensive security plan has been devised to maintain law and order and protect the lives and properties of citizens. Police personnel, including men and women officers, will be deployed. Police personnel will be deployed at mosques, imambargahs, Eid prayer congregations, and other public places.

The security plan also includes the cancellation of leaves for police personnel, increase in police patrols, and monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at important locations. Plainclothes police personnel will also be deployed to keep a watchful eye on suspicious activities.