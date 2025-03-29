Warring tribes reach peace agreement in Kurram on eve of Eid

The truce has brought double joy for the residents ahead of Eidul Fitr

Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 22:51:39 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) - An eight-month peace agreement was signed between the rival tribes in restive Kurram region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Jirga member Haji Kamal confirmed the development as he said that the agreement was reached in the presence of Kurram deputy commissioner.

The sources said that the agreement was signed in the presence of elders from both sides, district administration officials and other key stakeholders.

“The truce has brought double joy for the residents ahead of Eidul Fitr,” the deputy commissioner said.

He said that action would be take in case of non-compliance.

Jirga member Haji Asghar said that a plan is being formulated to reopen the roads.

Kurram has been isolated from the rest of the country due to violent tribal clashes that erupted in November last year, resulting in scores of deaths.

There are conflicting figures about the casualties, with a section of media reporting more than 200 deaths in clashes.

All roads in Kurram, including Parachinar-Peshawar highway, remained closed since Nov 21 following an attack on a convoy in Bagan area, which killed at least 50 people.

The attack sparked intense clashes, leading to numerous casualties on both sides.