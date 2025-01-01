Peace accord signed to resolve Kurram dispute during Kohat grand jirga

Grand jirga held in Kohat

KOHAT (Dunya News) – An agreement has been reached on the Kurram dispute, as both parties signed a peace accord during the Kohat grand jirga.

The jirga, held to address the situation in Kurram district, successfully concluded with mutual consensus on the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing, with 45 representatives from each side endorsing the 14-point agreement.

