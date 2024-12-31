Efforts underway for lasting resolution of Kurram dispute, says Barrister Saif

Grand Jirga in Kohat would resume today

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, stated that the provincial government was committed to finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the Kurram issue.

In his statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that the Grand Jirga in Kohat would resume on Tuesday after a two-day break granted for consultations with one of the parties.

He expressed optimism about the likelihood of an agreement between both sides during today’s discussions.

"Both parties have reached a consensus on almost all points. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, with the efforts of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is nearing a lasting resolution of this century-old dispute," Barrister Saif noted.

He added that the elimination of bunkers and weapons would bring lasting peace to the area, as the region would be disarmed following the Apex Committee’s decisions.

Additionally, positive developments regarding the reopening of roads are expected after the agreement is finalised.