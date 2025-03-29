Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz invited Qatari Emir to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen the close brotherly relations in the trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday.

It was agreed that a delegation from Qatar will visit Pakistan immediately after Eidul Fitr to carry forward discussions on investment.

Recalling his visit to Doha last October, the prime minister conveyed his deep appreciation to the Qatri Emir for hosting the cultural exhibition, which was inaugurated in his presence.

The prime minister proposed the idea of having a similar exhibition in Lahore, which the Qatri ruler graciously accepted.

The regional situation was also discussed and the prime minister expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic role in peace efforts, particularly in Gaza.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Emir and the brotherly people of Qatar on Eidul Fitr.